Weather

Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast for 18-19 July

July 18, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas are expected as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of afternoon showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    90°F
78°F

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 knots or less tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet today, less than 2 feet tonight.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder.

    92°F
    80°F
    FORECAST

    92°F
80°F

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder.

    91°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    91°F
79°F

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder.

    91°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    91°F
79°F

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder.

    92°F
    80°F
    FORECAST

    92°F
80°F

    WINDS

    northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

