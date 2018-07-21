July an active month for turtle poachers

Turtle nesting season is in full swing, and as Tuesday’s (17 July) illegal take incident shows us, the crime of poaching is alive and well in Cayman.

Police were unable to stop the poachers or recover the endangered sea turtle in that incident.

The Department of Environment said poachers went after another turtle on Seven Mile Beach on July 11th, but abandoned their attempt after being notified police were on the way.

Turtle Conservation and Education Centre managing director Tim Adam told Cayman 27 the public needs to aid in thwarting, by reporting.

“For goodness sake let’s get this information said to law enforcement, so that enforcement can do their job to detach the crime, figure out who the criminals are so the prosecutor can do their job to get them before the courts,” said Mr. Adam.

The DOE said the turtle that almost fell victim to poachers on July 11th is tagged. She was first seen nesting in 2014, she was recorded again nesting in 2016, and has been spotted again nesting this week.

