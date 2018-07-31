Kanuga 35th overall at ‘hottest ever’ Badwater 135

Cayman’s distance running specialist Kerri Kanuga fought through grueling conditions 23-25 July to place 35th overall at the Badwater 135 Ultra Marathon in Furnace Creek & Lone Pine, California.

Running 135 miles non-stop from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, Kanuga, 48, finished in a time of 38:25.05.

“It was the hottest year on record for the race. I am happy to have finished as so many excellent athletes unable to complete. The temperature at the night start was 118 and it only got hotter from there. Daytime temperatures were 127 and above.”

Known as the ‘World’s Toughest Foot Race’, Kanuga was slightly off her 2017 pace when she finished 32nd overall with a time of 36 hours, 39 minutes and 18 seconds. She added, however, the 2018 edition did not see as many runners cross the finish line compared to the 75 from 2017.

“I am thrilled to have a top 10 female finish and my 3rd Badwater belt buckle. Only 69 were handed out this year. Also, I melted 2 pairs of shoes.”

