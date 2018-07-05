Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
News Politics

Kirkconnell on port project: “We are in the middle of procurement”

July 4, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
It has been a while since we’ve had an update on Cayman’s multi-million dollar port project and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says that’s strategic.
Mr. Kirkconnell said the project is in the middle of its procurement phase. He said while they are going through that process too much information cannot be shared.
“There is not a lot of conversation strategically because that’s when the competitive edges can be gained and when we are in the position, as we come through procurement, there are times when we release all the information and make it available to the public,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.
The minister is urging the public to have patience as the process progresses.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

