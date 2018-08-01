Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
LA heads to the Brac, sittings will be held at Aston Rutty Civic Centre

July 31, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
After a four-year-hiatus, the Legislative Assembly is heading back to Cayman Brac.
According to an Office of the Premier statement, the sitting is planned for 5 September through 7 September and will be held at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on the bluff.
The last LA meeting on Cayman Brac was held in March 2014.
Cabinet will also hold its weekly meeting in Cayman Brac that week. It is planned for 4 September at the District Administration building.
Now we reached out to the LA for a price tag for this exercise. We were told that information is not available yet.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

