LA heads to the Brac, sittings will be held at Aston Rutty Civic Centre

After a four-year-hiatus, the Legislative Assembly is heading back to Cayman Brac.

According to an Office of the Premier statement, the sitting is planned for 5 September through 7 September and will be held at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre on the bluff.

The last LA meeting on Cayman Brac was held in March 2014.

Cabinet will also hold its weekly meeting in Cayman Brac that week. It is planned for 4 September at the District Administration building.

Now we reached out to the LA for a price tag for this exercise. We were told that information is not available yet.

