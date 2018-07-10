Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

Local cave diver breaks down Thai cave rescue efforts

July 9, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is joined by cave diver Tony Land to discuss the challenges of a Thai cave rescue that is gripping international audiences.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: