News

Local designer launches T-shirt line

July 30, 2018
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

A t-shirt straight out of Cayman was the thinking behind the local t-shirt line, the Mousie Collection.

Owner and designer of the local collection Yvonne McField said she wanted to build a brand that reflected Cayman culture.

“It’s a t-shirt that looks good, when you go out on a Sunday or a Saturday event. You don’t want to dress up in your button up shirts anymore. You just want to have a simple t-shirt that contains who you are,” said Ms. McField.

Ms. Mcfield said t-shirts are unisex, although she is working a separate line for female customers. She also has a brand of sunglasses as well.

The Mousie Collection is only available at Just Brands Cayman in George Town.

