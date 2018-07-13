Local firm Solomon Harris merges with Bedell Cristin

Caymanian law firm Solomon Harris is merging with international offshore firm Bedell Cristin and those at the local firm say this move will boost Caymanian employment opportunities.

Head of Litigation at Solomon Harris, Laura Hatfield, says the merger satisfied needs on both sides. With the Caymanian firm benefiting from the international reach of its new partner and Bedell Cristin looking to enter the Caymanian market, Mrs. Hatfield says the merger will benefit Cayman’s economy.

“We’re looking to grow the platform, so that will mean more jobs and obviously we hoped to get more clients as well. And they will be coming to experience the premier products that we have in Cayman. The merger I think recognises and I think promotes Cayman as a premier financial services jurisdiction. ”

The merger is expected to be completed by August and Solomon Harris will rebrand as Bedell Cristin later this year. Bedell Cristin is an 80-year-old firm with offices in London, Jersey, Guernsey, the BVI and Singapore.

