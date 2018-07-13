Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

Local firm Solomon Harris merges with Bedell Cristin

July 12, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

Caymanian law firm Solomon Harris is merging with international offshore firm Bedell Cristin and those at the local firm say this move will boost Caymanian employment opportunities.

Head of Litigation at Solomon Harris, Laura Hatfield, says the merger satisfied needs on both sides. With the Caymanian firm benefiting from the international reach of its new partner and Bedell Cristin looking to enter the Caymanian market, Mrs. Hatfield says the merger will benefit Cayman’s economy.

“We’re looking to grow the platform, so that will mean more jobs and obviously we hoped to get more clients as well. And they will be coming to experience the premier products that we have in Cayman. The merger I think recognises and I think promotes Cayman as a premier financial services jurisdiction. ”

The merger is expected to be completed by August and Solomon Harris will rebrand as Bedell Cristin later this year. Bedell Cristin is an 80-year-old firm with offices in London, Jersey, Guernsey, the BVI and Singapore.

 

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
First Name
Last Name
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: