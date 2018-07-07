Loggerheads account for 92% of this year’s Little Cayman nesting activity

Long-time Little Caymanian turtle watcher Frankie Bodden told Cayman 27 one turtle species in particular appears to be having a banner year.

He says at Little Cayman’s Point of Sand, he’s seen a surprising amount of loggerhead nesting activity.

The Department of Environment nesting data seems to back this up. Out of the fifty nests recorded on Little Cayman so far this nesting season, 46 have been loggerheads.

“There are really a lot of loggerhead nests up at Point of Sand area and, the greens are a little bit late nesting. So far, we don’t have any greens on the Point of Sand to my knowledge,” said Mr. Bodden, who is not a DOE turtle patrol volunteer.

Are the greens late?

Cayman 27 ran Mr. Bodden’s theory by turtle experts at the DOE.

The DOE said its too early in the season to evaluate distribution patterns and other trends against previous years.

