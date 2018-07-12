Logic pulls C3 lawsuit, Merren: OfReg must decide on World Cup complaint

Logic has withdrawn its lawsuit against cable provider C3 for broadcasting World Cup games, but C3 Managing Director Randy Merren says the dispute over the games remains unresolved.

Last week Logic filed an injunction against C3 to prevent the cable provider from airing games. It holds the broadcast rights for the World Cup in Cayman. C3 has stopped airing matches.

At the start of the games Flow struck a deal with Logic to air matches prompting Mr. Merren to file a formal complaint with OfReg, that was back on 15 June. To date, no decision has been made.

“Once again it gets back to the Regulator making the decision and protecting content for the consumers not for the licensees, making sure all the content is available to all licensees through the providers,” Mr. Merren said.

Mr. Merren’s World Cup complaint is one of 19 complaints awaiting a decision from the Regulator. We should note C3 is part of Cayman 27’s parent company Hurley’s Media.

