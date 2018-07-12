Lunchtime gridlock: 2 vehicle collision stalls traffic

Lunchtime traffic ground to a halt today (11 July) after a two-vehicle collision near the AL Thompson roundabout in George Town.

A truck and a car collided heading out of the roundabout around midday. It caused traffic to pile up in all directions around the roundabout. Those at the scene told Cayman 27 news crews no one was injured. We reached out to police for more information on this incident, we are yet to hear back.

