Lunchtime gridlock: 2 vehicle collision stalls traffic

July 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Lunchtime traffic ground to a halt today (11 July) after a two-vehicle collision near the AL Thompson roundabout in George Town.
A truck and a car collided heading out of the roundabout around midday. It caused traffic to pile up in all directions around the roundabout. Those at the scene told Cayman 27 news crews no one was injured. We reached out to police for more information on this incident, we are yet to hear back.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

