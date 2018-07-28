Man beaten and robbed: Police search for 3 suspects

Police are searching for three thieves who beat and robbed a man on his way home from work late last night in George Town.

The RCIPS said the man was riding his bike home on South Church Street when he was attacked. Police said a man was hiding behind a container at a construction site in the vicinity of Bobby Thompson Way as the victim rode pass him he hit the victim on the back of his head and he fell off his bike.

Another man carrying a knife threatened to stab the victim. He robbed him of his personal belongings. The third man just stood by and watched. One robber was described as tall, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants, with a face covering. Another robber was described as being short and wearing a white marina and black shorts, also with something covering his face. There was no description provided for the third man. The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Anyone with any information can contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

