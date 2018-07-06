Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

Man charged for West Bay wounding

July 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 24-year-old West Bay man appeared in court today (5 July) on wounding and common assault charges.
This follows a Monday (2 July) stabbing in West Bay. Tevin Pinnock appeared in Summary Court on the charges. Police accuse Mr. Pinnock of stabbing a man and physically assaulting two women.  Police said Mr. Pinnock got into an altercation with two men and two women, all known to each other on the day in question. During that incident, one of the men received non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: