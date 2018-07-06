Man charged for West Bay wounding

A 24-year-old West Bay man appeared in court today (5 July) on wounding and common assault charges.

This follows a Monday (2 July) stabbing in West Bay. Tevin Pinnock appeared in Summary Court on the charges. Police accuse Mr. Pinnock of stabbing a man and physically assaulting two women. Police said Mr. Pinnock got into an altercation with two men and two women, all known to each other on the day in question. During that incident, one of the men received non-life-threatening stab wounds.

