A West Bay man was found unresponsive around 8 a.m. on (3 July) Tuesday at a house on Peace Lane and according to a police statement he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the circumstances of the death do not appear suspicious at this time. They say an inquest will be held to determine the cause of death. The man’s identity has yet to be released.
Man found dead in West Bay
