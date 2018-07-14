Man photographed holding stingray out of water, upside down

A photo of what appears to be a tourist holding a stingray out of the water at the sandbar is drawing the ire of local animal lovers. The photo was posted on the Department of Environment’s Facebook page today (13 July) and it shows a man holding a stingray upside down and out of the water while giving a thumbs up sign, these animals need to stay in the water.

Stingrays are protected under the Marine Conservation Law and the law states anyone who takes, injures or has in his possession chitons, periwinkles, bleeding teeth or rays taken from Cayman waters is guilty of an offence.

