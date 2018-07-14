Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

Man photographed holding stingray out of water, upside down

July 14, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A photo of what appears to be a tourist holding a stingray out of the water at the sandbar is drawing the ire of local animal lovers. The photo was posted on the Department of Environment’s Facebook page today (13 July) and it shows a man holding a stingray upside down and out of the water while giving a thumbs up sign, these animals need to stay in the water.

Stingrays are protected under the Marine Conservation Law and the law states anyone who takes, injures or has in his possession chitons, periwinkles, bleeding teeth or rays taken from Cayman waters is guilty of an offence.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: