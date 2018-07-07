Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Man stabbed in West Bay robbery

July 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Thieves beat and stabbed a man during a robbery this morning (7 July) in West Bay.

According to an RCIPS statement this afternoon the incident happened shortly after midnight on West Bay Road in the vicinity of West Bay Cemetery.

The victim reported that he was approached by three men, one carrying a baton and another a knife. He was struck with the baton and stabbed in the foot, receiving non-life threatening injuries. The culprits tied the man up on the beach before making off with a backpack containing his personal items. The victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and subsequently released.  Police said during a search of the area in daylight, the police were able to recover some of his personal property from the scene.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

