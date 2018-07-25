MCRU still assessing the impact of mozzies

Genetically modified mosquitoes have been in use in Cayman for the past two years. However, Mosquito Research and Control Unit boss Dr. Jim McNelly says they are still assessing the impact of the mozzies’ introduction.

Dr. McNelly said the aim of the GMO mosquitoes is to limit the local female population’s ability to reproduce. He said the eventual plan is to eradicate the Aedes Eygpti mosquito from the islands all together and mozzies are a part of a process.

Back in May Government and international biotechnology company, Oxitec signed a new contract to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of including Oxitec’s mosquitoes within MRCU’s integrated mosquito management programme.

