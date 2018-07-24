Miller, Ministry of Education to discuss Edna Moyle Primary School playing field

North Side lawmaker Hon. Ezzard Miller is set to meet with Ministry of Education officials to discuss the future of the Edna Moyle Primary School field. The meeting has been set for this coming Wednesday ( 25 July) and it is hoped that both sides will find a solution for the installation of astroturf on the damage playing field at the North Side Primary School.

The issue was raised last week when Mr. Miller complained about the lack of government support and action to address the situation at the school. Mr. Miller said he wants to the field sorted before the new school year begins.

