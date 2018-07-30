Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News Politics

Miller writes Lord Ahmad on Choudhury probe

July 29, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller registers his concern with the H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury probe as he writes Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad.

In letters released over the weekend Mr. Miller questioned the fairness in the handling of the probe, in particular, the input in the matter being displayed by Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes through his issuing of a statement on the investigation. He described it as upmanship since Mr. Forbes, he contended, is one of the complainers that triggered the Governor’s recall.

He complained that the statement shared last Thursday (26 July) did not provide an update on the investigation as it claimed, but served to say no statements will be issued on the matter until its conclusion. No definitive date for the end of the probe was provided.

“As I am sure you will appreciate, the Choudhury investigation is a matter than needs to be concluded with great alacrity. I hope that you will find it possible to exercise some influence in bringing this matter to a quick and satisfactory conclusion,” Mr. Miller wrote to Lord Ahmad.

The Opposition Leader also issued a memo to Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson registering his concerns with the 26 July statement. He said he was “unclear as to the author of this letter, as the comments regarding you and your service are stated in the third person, including referring to you in the disrespectful tone as “Franz Manderson.”

“I note that it was signed jointly by you and the Chief of Staff of the Governor’s Office. I would have understood your copying the Chief of Staff, but it is entirely inappropriate for a junior officer to be commenting on the roles and continued service of the Acting Governor, who is the ultimate head of all officers in the civil service, including all staff in the Governor’s Office,” Mr. Miller contended.

To read both correspondences click on the links below:

Letter to FCO Minister (3)

Memorandum to Acting Governor on letterof July 26 2018 (5) Letter to FCO Minister (3)

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: