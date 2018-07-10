Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
MLA on beachfront land acquisitions: ‘The time to purchase land is now’

July 9, 2018
Joe Avary
George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly is defending government’s allocation of $10 million from the Environmental Protection Fund to buy beachfront property for public use.

This week, Ms. Connolly and other government officials are revealing plans for enhancements to Smith Barcadere.

Government moved to purchase the neighbouring parcel of land in 2016 after a developer’s plans to build condos on the site triggered outrage.

In today’s climate of development, she said it’s important to act now to preserve beachfront land for public use.

“I think the time to purchase land is now. We don’t want to wait 10, 20 years from now and the land is that escalated to some astronomical amount that we cannot afford, so let’s, why not? Why not spend it on our people?” said Ms. Connolly.

Ms. Connolly will be sharing more about the Smith Barcadere plans, which include additional parking, restroom facilities, and ironshore cabanas at a community meeting Tuesday night (10 July) at the South Sound Community Centre.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

