Mother of two wants to take her pension money and leave Cayman

Almost nine months after losing her George Town home to foreclosure, mother of two Dawn Hunter is again facing homelessness.

She told Cayman 27 she wants government to let her take her pension money and start over somewhere else.

Cayman 27 first introduced Dawn Hunter and her story last September, just weeks before she and her two young children were removed from their home of more than ten years.

Since then, things have only gotten worse for this mother of two. After losing her home last October, she said the family has bounced from place to place.

She said she is desperate to find suitable housing, but the Needs Assessment Unit has only been able to help with food.

She says she doesn’t want a hand-out, she wants out, and she wants government to release her pension so she can afford to leave.

“I no longer want to hold a Cayman passport, that is the way I feel, I don’t want my children to ever apply for Cayman status, we want to give it up,” said Ms. Hunter.

“If we get the money we are going to file for a Jamaican passport, we don’t want to be Caymanians,” she told Cayman 27.

Ms. Hunter said her long downward spiral began in 2013, when she lost her job with a precious metals firm. She described herself as a whistleblower.

“My career is now damaged, in offshore where I worked, because no one is going to take a risk on a whistleblower working as an accountant,” said Ms. Hunter.

Ms. Hunter told Cayman 27 without a home or an income, she has been forced to seek help for her family from the Needs Assessment Unit.

“The only assistance they have given us is just in regards to food, and that is very limited. It’s not covering a family of four, because it is myself, my two children, and my mom,” said Ms. Hunter.

The NAU wouldn’t comment on Ms. Hunter’s case citing its strict confidentiality policy. Emails provided by Ms. Hunter show the NAU approved rental assistance in March, but Ms. Hunter said she was unable to find a suitable home for the family.

“Most places do not want to rent to children, they do not want to rent to NAU so I am exhausted in using that, that is not helping me,” said Ms. Hunter.

She said ultimately, she does not want her family to be a liability of the government.

“I have made that repeatedly clear over and over, and I am not here begging or asking for handouts from anybody, I want my own money,” she said.

She told Cayman 27 she wants government to turn over her hard earned pension money and let her and her two kids move on.

“I understand and comprehend the law, but I also am aware that you guys can make an amendment and adjustment, and pay out, so this is where I’m asking the Cayman Islands Government: pay our money,” she said.

Ms. Hunter said she has been told she will be able to access her pension funds next February because it will have been two years since there has been any activity on the account. She is hoping this can be expedited.

She said she reached out to numerous MLAs and ministers but says they are largely turning a deaf ear on her situation.

Cayman 27 reached out to the Premier, who is responsible for communty affairs. He did not provide a response for our story.

