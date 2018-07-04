Motorcyclist, driver hurt in crash on West Bay Road

Two people are sent to the hospital last night (2 July) following a West Bay Road collision.

Police say neither suffered life-threatening injuries. According to the RCIPS the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection with Lawrence Boulevard.

Police say a jeep and motorcycle crashed as the jeep was turning right into Wendy’s parking lot. Police said the male motorcycle rider and the female driver of the jeep were taken to the hospital.

The vehicles were heavily damaged. No arrests have been made.

