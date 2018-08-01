Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Motorists escape injury in Bodden Town collision

July 31, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Motorists escape serious injury in a mid-morning collision in Bodden Town today (31 July.)

The incident happened at 11 a.m. on Bodden Town Road in the vicinity of Anton Bodden Road. Police say a white Kenworth T-800 truck and a white Mitsubishi Lancer collided while traveling in opposite directions. The driver of the Mitsubishi sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS on scene. The driver of the Kenworth was uninjured. The crash prompted the closure of the roadway in both directions.
Traffic was diverted onto Anton Bodden Road. Police said the road will remain closed until the truck is removed.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

