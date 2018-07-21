New ex-gratia payments for Public Service pensioners

Public Service pensioners with at least 10 years service are set to benefit from a new ex-gratia payment.

Today (20 July) Government announced the creation of the new ex-gratia uplift payments which will be backdated to 1 January.

According to a Government Information Services statement the new payment will bring long-serving public service pensioners in line with the $650 poor relief payments. Both payments will increase by $100 in January 2019.

The uplift initiative is estimated to increase the current ex-gratia pensions scheme pay-out by an additional $0.7 million at the end of this year and $1.1 million next year.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said he was happy to see this increase coming into effect for Civil Service Pensioners “who have served our country for many years but who are now retired in Cayman and receive less, in some cases far less, than what is provided for poor relief.”

These “uplift provisions” for eligible pensioners, were approved by Cabinet and came into effect in June 2018 through the new Public Service Pensions (Ex-Gratia Pensions) Uplift Payment Regulations 2018. The legislation was approved by Government to help build stronger communities by supporting our most vulnerable citizens.

These regulations apply to retired public servants who are Caymanian, aged 60 or older prior to the 1 June 2018 and who have a minimum of 10 years of pensionable service. After 1 June similar provisions apply except that the age requirement is increased to 65 in line with the new normal retirement age.

Eligible pensioners will receive an ex-gratia uplift payment based on the shortfall in pensions’ earnings (i.e. public service pension and public service ex-gratia pension) against the $650 ceiling.

To check eligibility for the ex-gratia uplift payment, pensioners can complete a quick and simple five-question survey on the Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) website at www.pspb.ky. Identified eligible pensioners have already been provided with their new ex-gratia uplift payment and their retroactive payment. Any pensioner who did not receive the uplift and feels they meet the eligibility requirements should contact the PSPB, by telephone at (345) 945-8175 or by email to uplift@pspb.ky, no later than 31 August 2018.

