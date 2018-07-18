New routes among changes aimed at better DEH collection service

Under new leadership, the Department of Environmental Health is implementing changes aimed at improving its spotty garbage collection service.

A range of measures have been introduced in the weeks since civil servants Richard Simms and Mark Bothwell were placed in temporary leadership roles at the DEH.

Many aim to address morale issues, employee absenteeism, and equipment maintenance, but the DEH has also done some rethinking of its collection routes.

“We are trying to utilize the electoral boundaries really as kind of a benchmark to do collections on a daily basis, so hopefully we should see that the garbage is now collected regularly and, by the end of this week, it should give us a true test to see whether that’s sort of new collection schedule is working for us,” said Mr. Simms.

Mr. Simms told Cayman 27 the DEH will assess these new routes and make adjustments as needed.

The DEH said it’s also on the public to ensure its doing its part to help collection go smoothly.

Mr. Bothwell told Cayman 27 improper placement of containers can slow things down for crews on the road.

“A lot of times when you guys on the road, people don’t realize that if you have to stop and deal with somebody’s garbage that is in properly put out front, that is slow them down and that creates a problem, once they pass their allotted time to work, then you have to consider overtime just so they can get the routes done,” said Mr. Bothwell.

Here are just a few tips from the DEH regarding placement of containers:

Containers must be places in one of two locations: in front of the premises, or on the street, immediately next to the property.

All containers must be at ground level or above.

Containers must not block traffic.

After collection, all containers must be removed from the street.

A full list of tips are on the DEH Facebook page.

