No arrests yet in GT home invasion

July 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say they are still searching for two male suspects believed to be behind an armed home invasion in George Town.
The incident happened early Saturday (28 July) morning at a residence in Palm Dale, off Crewe Road. Police said two men, one armed with a handgun, entered the home and demanded money. They escaped with a quantity of cash.
One of the suspects is described as short and slim, he had his face covered and the other is said to be tall and large built also with his face covered. He was holding the gun. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

