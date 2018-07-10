No arrests yet in weekend robberies

Three robberies kept the RCIPS busy over the weekend and two of them involved the use of firearms. Police say they are yet to make any arrests and they are appealing for information on all three incidents.

The armed robberies occurred in George Town, the first at Al la Kebab Restaurant on Lawrence Boulevard on Saturday (7 July) night and the second at the bus terminal on Edward Street early Sunday (8 July) morning.

In the early hours of Sunday morning one-armed man held up a bus driver and occupants of his bus at the Edward Street terminal, it was the third robbery for the weekend. Just prior to that four men one armed with a handgun held up staff at the al la kebab restaurant, in both cases the thieves made off with cash.

Local bus driver Roberto Baxter said he was surprised to learn about a robbery at the terminal.

“It’s not good for the young folk, even in Jamaica its the same thing and Jamaica is my country and I love my country but its the same thing. There are many times I bock up in them on the bus and some of them take the bus and they don’t pay, they tell you any and anything and gone and I’m so sorry to hear that, so we have to keep on praying because prayer changes things, so we have to continue to pray for them,” said Mr. Baxter.

Prior to those armed robberies, police said a man was beaten, robbed and stabbed in the foot in West Bay near the West Bay cemetery Saturday morning. They also added that the attackers tied up the man and left him on the beach. If you have any info on these incidents please contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777

