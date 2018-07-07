No charges in yet in GT chopping, elderly victim remains critical

No charges yet in the serious wounding incident at Tropical Gardens. Police continue to keep the 83-year-old male suspect in custody.

Police say the elderly female victim involved in the incident is fighting for her life at Cayman Islands hospital. She remains in critical condition.

The attack happened at an address in Tropical Gardens area around 11:45 Wednesday night (4 July.)

Police said the woman is in her 70’s. She sustained multiple lacerations.

Police said the suspect is known to the victim. The suspect has been detained on assault causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder charges. Investigations are continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

