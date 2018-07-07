Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

No charges in yet in GT chopping, elderly victim remains critical

July 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

No charges yet in the serious wounding incident at Tropical Gardens. Police continue to keep the 83-year-old male suspect in custody.
Police say the elderly female victim involved in the incident is fighting for her life at Cayman Islands hospital. She remains in critical condition.
The attack happened at an address in Tropical Gardens area around 11:45 Wednesday night (4 July.)
Police said the woman is in her 70’s. She sustained multiple lacerations.
Police said the suspect is known to the victim. The suspect has been detained on assault causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder charges.  Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

