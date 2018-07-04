Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

North Side resident arrested for aggravated burglary

July 3, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 35-year-old North Side resident has been arrested in connection with a 30 June burglary in the district.
According to police, the incident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. at a house on Old Robin Road, North Side.
Police say officers found a man inside the residence with a machete in his possession.
He was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated burglary.
Police say while in custody further investigations were conducted which led them to believe he was involved in other burglaries in the area.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: