North Side resident arrested for aggravated burglary

A 35-year-old North Side resident has been arrested in connection with a 30 June burglary in the district.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. at a house on Old Robin Road, North Side.

Police say officers found a man inside the residence with a machete in his possession.

He was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated burglary.

Police say while in custody further investigations were conducted which led them to believe he was involved in other burglaries in the area.

