NRA closes Agnes Way for road works

July 27, 2018
nataliebriggs
The National Road Authority says it will be carrying out work on the Agnes Way roundabout in the vicinity of the Linford Pierson Highway starting today (27 July.)

The work will take place from Friday through to Sunday 29 July. An NRA statement said Agnes Way will be closed to facilitate the work and will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The NRA said local access will be granted to those with businesses and homes along the road.

Traffic will be diverted to the roundabout near Bobby Thompson Road.

