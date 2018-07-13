Ombudsman rules CIIPA not subject to FOI Law

The Ombudsman rules there’s no legal right to access information held at the Cayman Islands Institute of Public Accountants (CIIPA.)

Today (12 July) Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston issued her decision saying the Association is not a public authority and does not fall under the Freedom of Information Law.

She made the decision after an applicant appealed to her when he was refused access to information on the policies and procedures at the Association, as well as, his personal information at the Association.

The Ombudsman said, “CIIPA’s governing body is not appointed by Cabinet and the organization is not funded by the government. Therefore, it is not part of the public sector, the FOI law does not apply to it.”

