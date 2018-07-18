Opposition Leader wants action on North Side primary School field immediately

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller held a press conference today (17 July) to speak about the issue that lays at Edna Moyle Primary School. He criticizes the Government for what he said is a lack of help to improve the playing field at the school.

Mr. Miller said the field materials are available but they need to be cleared at Customs, which he plans to get and start fixing the field for the earliest next month, with or without the help of the government.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

