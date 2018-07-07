Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Optimist Club presents cheque to CI Cancer Society

July 7, 2018
The Optimist Club of George Town presented a cheque for $10,617 to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society on Friday (6 July) morning at the Society’s office.

The funds were raised at the Club’s first Cayman gospel song competition and fundraising concert.

Club president, Elaine Harris said the purpose of the event was to raise awareness of childhood cancer, as well as, to raise funds for the society.

The Cancer Society’s Victoria Gray welcomed the donation saying the prevalence of cancer among children was increasing.

The concert took place on the 16 June. Singer William White walked away with the first prize.

 

 

