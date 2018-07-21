ORIA drug arrests: CIAA employee pulled from duty

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority pulls an air traffic controller trainee off duty after drug accusations.

According to a CIAA press release today (20 July) the 25-year-old was a trainee was accused of importing ganja.

He was arrested on Monday (16 July) at the Owen Roberts International Airport. A 22-year-old woman was also arrested together with the trainee. Today the Authority announced its decision saying it is still considering its options on how to deal with the trainee.

The man works at the Air Traffic Control tower at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.

