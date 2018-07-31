Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Paws, RCIPS team up for free dog wash

July 30, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
The Protection Of Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) teamed up with the RCIPS this weekend for its community dog wash at the North Side Police Station. Dog owners from across Grand Cayman turned up to get their dogs washed for free by the PAWS volunteers. Grooming wasn’t the only thing that the participating pooches received as they also received heartworm and flea prevention treatment.

“We probably had like 35 or 40 dogs show up today. It was a great turn out and we are education owners on spaying and neutering the dogs as well, that’s very important so that we can keep the dog population at bay, we have a really big stray dog population in Cayman right now so the more we spay and neuter these dogs the less stray dogs we have running around on the streets,” said Sierra Steger, PAWS volunteer.

If you want to get your dog spayed or neutered, call PAWS at 928-2129.

