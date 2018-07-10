Pianist wows in Beach Bay, Sean Sutherland spreads music

Cayman played host to a noted musician from St. Vincent over the weekend, Pianist Sean Sutherland who wowed many with his musical talent.

Mr. Sutherland was on island at the invitation of Beach Bay resident John-Michael Clarke. Mr. Clarke hosted a special performance by Mr. Sutherland for fellow residents. It was called Infusion and was held at his home Ironshore. Among attendees at the event was Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose and Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders. Mr. Saunders said he planned to work with both Mr. Sutherland and Mr. Clarke to host a music camp for kids in his constituency soon.

