Pianist wows in Beach Bay, Sean Sutherland spreads music

July 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman played host to a noted musician from St. Vincent over the weekend, Pianist Sean Sutherland who wowed many with his musical talent.
Mr. Sutherland was on island at the invitation of Beach Bay resident John-Michael Clarke. Mr. Clarke hosted a special performance by Mr. Sutherland for fellow residents. It was called Infusion and was held at his home Ironshore. Among attendees at the event was Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose and Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders. Mr. Saunders said he planned to work with both Mr. Sutherland and Mr. Clarke to host a music camp for kids in his constituency soon.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

