Platt calls for preservation of Cayman’s reef fish inheritance

Longtime scuba diver and underwater photographer Courtney Platt said Cayman’s reef’s resources need to be managed more sustainably, Mr. Platt highlighted the value of restoring Cayman’s reef fish inheritance during the talk at the National Gallery on Wednesday (25 July) night. Mr. Platt said the Nassau Grouper plays a key role in the $140 million that the diving tourism industry garners here and he said it needs more protection.

“The Nassau Grouper is right on the brink of extinction and it used to be super numerous here but its the friendliest fish we have its a superspecies for the dive industry and it is on the verge of local extinction,” said Mr. Platt.

