Police Air Operations Unit, civilians collaborate in weekend rescues

There was drama on the high seas on Sunday (29 July) as the RCIPS Air Operations Unit executed two rescues off North West Point with civilian help.

According to a police statement, the unit responded to a distress call for a drifting wave runner.

Within ten minutes of the call, the unit was able to locate the wave runner and its rider. With the help of two civilians, they were also able to help the stranded wave runner operator.

Shortly after that incident the unit also responded to call that six divers were in difficulty off North West Point.

The Air Operations unit was able to attract the attention of a nearby fishing vessel to assist in this rescue.

During that time three of the divers were able to make it to shore while the remaining three were taken aboard the fishing vessels and ferried to shore.

