Police Commissioner: Ex-cons a factor in recent burglaries

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says the recent fluctuation of crime in the community could be ex-prisoners returning to their old ways. It is a point he made as he addressed a North Side district council meeting at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre in North Side, Thursday night (26 July.)

“It can be associated with persons who were recently released from prison. We find fluctuations in crime numbers with people who are in custody for one reason are the other and when they’re out crime does increase,” Commissioner Byrne addressing the spike in criminal activity in the community, a spike he partially attributes to ex-convicts. He said North Side is feeling the pressure.

“Its a significant increase in crime around here and it does show that the place is being targeted by persons for burglary.”

Mr. Byrne made the point at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre on Thursday (26 July,) he stressed that members of the community need to look out for one another especially when suspects start snooping around.

“We are heightening the awareness to members of the community and we are asking for their assistance in working with us being eyes and ears watching neighbours properties, optimizing the use of CCTV and effectively getting to know the community police officers and making contact with them to provide information. The idea tonight was to heighten the awareness of crime prevention and ask people to take whatever measures they can to protect their properties, having proper bolts and windows closed,” the Commissioner explained.

He said there may be some people in the community who knows who the criminals are committing these crimes and stressed that young people need to have more positive influences around them. He said there is a need for programmes to fill this void.

“Some of the burglaries are committed by people who are residents in the district and we have some indication that those people are traveling by car and by bicycle committing these burglaries. there is a requirement for more youth programs to keep the youth engaged and away from crime, to give them some activities that they can engage in and not engage in crime,” he added.

If you have any information on the recent robberies, please contact the RCIPS at +(345) 949-4222 or their confidential tip line at +(345) 949-7777.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

