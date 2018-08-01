Police flag new lottery scam using fake endorsement from Police Commissioner

The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit flags an online lottery scam using a fake endorsement from Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

Police say the lottery scam is being circulated through Facebook messenger and possibly other social media sites. Police said the scammers send messages to victims claiming they have won prizes in a mobile lottery conducted by the Coca-Cola company. The scam also includes a fake document claiming legal and authorized approval from Mr. Byrne. Police said no such lottery promotion exists and they are asking the public not to respond to the messages.

Anyone receiving any such message is asked to call the FCU at 949-8797.

