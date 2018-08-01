Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Police flag new lottery scam using fake endorsement from Police Commissioner

July 31, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit flags an online lottery scam using a fake endorsement from Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.
Police say the lottery scam is being circulated through Facebook messenger and possibly other social media sites. Police said the scammers send messages to victims claiming they have won prizes in a mobile lottery conducted by the Coca-Cola company. The scam also includes a fake document claiming legal and authorized approval from Mr. Byrne. Police said no such lottery promotion exists and they are asking the public not to respond to the messages.
Anyone receiving any such message is asked to call the FCU at 949-8797.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

