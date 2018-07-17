Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

Police recover visitor’s missing ring

July 16, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

Two officers have been commended for helping a visitor recover a much-loved family heirloom.

The RCIPS says two officers were able to help a woman find a lost a ring at the beach.

According to police, the ring belonged to her deceased grandmother.

On Saturday 23 June Superintendent Robert Graham initially attempted to help the visitor find the ring but had to call on a colleague, PC Jonathan Kern for help.
The two were able to locate a metal detector handed, and after a few days search, managed to find the ring which they handed over to the woman and her family as they were leaving the country on the 30.

 

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: