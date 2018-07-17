Police recover visitor’s missing ring

Two officers have been commended for helping a visitor recover a much-loved family heirloom.

The RCIPS says two officers were able to help a woman find a lost a ring at the beach.

According to police, the ring belonged to her deceased grandmother.

On Saturday 23 June Superintendent Robert Graham initially attempted to help the visitor find the ring but had to call on a colleague, PC Jonathan Kern for help.

The two were able to locate a metal detector handed, and after a few days search, managed to find the ring which they handed over to the woman and her family as they were leaving the country on the 30.

