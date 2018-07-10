Police renew calls for info on Motesha Mothen

Police continue to appeal for information from the public on the whereabouts of absconded teen Motesha Mothen.

According to police, the teen was seen last Friday (6 July) in Birch Tree Hill Road, Bodden Town, wearing a black t-shirt with a Bob Marley insignia.

She has natural hair, brown eyes and is brown in complexion.

Police say they are extremely concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

