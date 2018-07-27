Police search for suspect who grabbed under-aged in GT

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say engaged in suspicious activity with an under-aged girl.

The incident occurred on Monday (23 July) at the New Testament Church of God on Sound Road in George Town.

According to police, the man attempted to lure the under-aged girl away after Vacation Bible School.

When she refused to go with him, he grabbed her hand. She resisted and went back into the church. He then left.

The man is described as being dark in complexion, of medium build, having black hair cut in a Mohawk with red-coloured ends and was last seen wearing a blue and white horizontal shirt and a short white pants.

Police said they are also interested in speaking with two women who may have witnessed the incident.

