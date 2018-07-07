Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Police seeks public’s help to locate Motesha Mothen

July 6, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bodden Town teenager Motesha Mothen who absconded yesterday  (5 July).
Ms. Mothen is 15-years-old and was last seen at a church on Fairbanks Road around 7 o’clock last night.
She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Ms. Mothen has black natural hair, it was tied in a ponytail when she was last seen. She has brown eyes and is of brown complexion.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

