Port Authority manager cleared of sexual harassment claims

A senior Port Authority manager is cleared of sexual harassment allegations.

Today (16 July) the Cayman Islands Internal Audit Unit released its findings on the investigation saying the allegations made against the manager were unsubstantiated.

Government’s Internal Audit Unit dismissed allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the Port Authority manager saying the complaints made against him were “suspect” and lacked merit.

The investigation into the allegations started back in May when nine female employees outlined a total of 21 references of misconduct by the manager.

In its four-page report the Unit said interviews were conducted, statements taken and human resources files of all affected parties were reviewed.

In the end, the Unit concluded while the complaints were unsubstantiated the review found “a subset of legitimate behavioural issues which need addressing.” However, those issues did not constitute to sexual harassment.

The Unit expressed concern about the manner in which the complaint originated. It said the intent was suspect since a Freedom of Information request was filed inquiring about sexual harassment issues at the Port Authority the day before the complaints were made.

The Unit added, “The lack of employee awareness regarding the manner in which to raise and communicate issues of a sensitive and personal nature coupled with management’s failure to address such issues have contributed to an unhealthy work environment.”

Coming out of its report the Unit recommended sensitivity training for the manager in question and that the authority monitors his behaviour. It also recommended training in resolving workplace conflict, sexual harassment and effective ways to raise issues, as well as, updating and reissuing the employee handbook with a special focus on a policy on sexual harassment.

All three recommendations were agreed to and will be implemented within this year. We reached out to the Port Authority for an update on the manager’s employment status. We are yet to hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

