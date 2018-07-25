Prince Harry and Princess Meghan featured on Cayman stamps

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Princess Meghan may be long gone, but Cayman’s Postal Service says it’s a historic occasion worth commemorating. The Cayman Islands postal service has launched a new collection of four beautiful stamps to celebrate the new Royal couple.

The new stamps in value denominations of 25¢, 75¢, 80¢ and $1 feature the couple in four different poses. Additionally, a First Day Cover (FDC) is being issued with the stamps at a sale price of $3.60 for collectors and others. The set also provides interesting historical information on Prince Harry and his bride Meghan.

The stamps are available for purchase at the Philatelic Bureau at the Seven Mile Beach Post Office, the Hell Post Office and the General Post Office in George Town.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

