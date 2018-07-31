Prospect assault accused appears in court

A 28-year-old Bodden Town man appeared in court on Monday (30 July) for the Thursday’s ( 26 July) wounding and burglary incident in Prospect.

The man answered to charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm, common assault, aggravated burglary and damage to property. Police allege the man entered a residence on Birch Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning and assaulted a woman and a male associate. Police said he also abducted the woman. A female neighbour was also assaulted in the incident.

The victims and the suspect are all known to each other.

