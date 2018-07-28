Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Prospect kidnap and assault case: No charges laid, BT man remains in custody

July 27, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
No charges yet for the 28-year-old Bodden Town man, police say, is behind the kidnapping and assault incident in Prospect yesterday (27 July.)
The man remains in custody.
According to police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. yesterday. Police say the man allegedly confronted a man and a woman in a house on Birch Avenue. Police said he stabbed the man and assaulted the woman. She tried to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house. The suspect followed her there and assaulted her and the female neighbour. He then drove off with the woman in a stolen car. Police later arrested him after a brief pursuit. All three victims were treated for injuries.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

