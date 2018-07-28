Prospect kidnap and assault case: No charges laid, BT man remains in custody

No charges yet for the 28-year-old Bodden Town man, police say, is behind the kidnapping and assault incident in Prospect yesterday (27 July.)

The man remains in custody.

According to police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. yesterday. Police say the man allegedly confronted a man and a woman in a house on Birch Avenue. Police said he stabbed the man and assaulted the woman. She tried to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house. The suspect followed her there and assaulted her and the female neighbour. He then drove off with the woman in a stolen car. Police later arrested him after a brief pursuit. All three victims were treated for injuries.

