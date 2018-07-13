Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
‘Proud of Them’ honours CIASA’s Moore, Athletics Brown

July 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands honoured twelve of Cayman’s youth in the ‘Proud of Them’ initiative Wednesday (11 July) with two familiar faces from the sports community getting the nod.

15-year old Zachary Moore of the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and 18-year old Rasheem Brown of The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) were touted for their achievements as part of the bi-annual initiative.

The Stingray Swim Club member, who is away on a training camp in Colorado, told Cayman 27 he was truly honored.

“When I found out I won this award, I was surprised because I didn’t know I was nominated. When I realized I won, I felt deeply appreciative and honoured because I realize many people were nominated. So I feel thankful that I was selected. As always, I will do my best to be a good role model, whether it be academics or athletics for my country. I will always try my best to represent Cayman to the best of my ability.”

Moore is both a CARIFTA athlete and a mainstay in the CIASA Sea Swim season, most recently placing fourth in the 2018 UANA Open Water Championships 5K with a time of 1:10.39.00.

Brown is currently en route to Barranquilla, Colombia for the 2018 CAC Games after competing in Tampere, Finland for the IAAF World Under-20 Championships.

Here are all the winners from July’s ‘Proud of Them’:

Tya Bovell 17 George Town Culture
Rasheem Brown 18 Bodden Town Sports
Trevor Carmola, Jr 11 Bodden Town Academics, Community Service
Anissa Hoyte 17 George Town Academics
Zolla Jones 14 George Town Community Service
Taneil Lee 21 George Town Academics, Culture, Community Service
Zachary Moore 15 George Town Sports
Deija Myles 17 George Town Academic, Community Service
Keanu Oliver 17 Savannah Academic, Community Service
Gabriela Ritch 17 Stake Bay Academics
Julius Smith 15 George Town Academics, Community Service
Janelle Smith 18 George Town Business
