Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

RCIPS issues hundreds of tickets to lawbreakers in May, June

July 11, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

RCIPS Officers have issued several hundred tickets for tint and speeding offenses over the months of May and June.

One hundred fifty-two drivers were ticketed for illegal tint for this month, with a total of 323 issued over the entire period.

Meanwhile, total number of speeding tickets issued for May and June wwas 546.

Additionally, 25 tickets were issued for dangerous driving, 41 for careless driving, and 67 for using a mobile phone while driving.

Twenty-four arrests for DUI were also made during that period and as of 10 July, 13 DUI arrests have been made.

“Along with speeding and drunk driving, illegal tint remains one of our areas of focus,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While the Traffic Law does allow for a certain degree of tinting on vehicles, excessive tinting can cause various issues, including affecting the safety of road users, facilitating crime, and interfering with police officers’ ability to assess and respond to situations in which a heavily tinted vehicle is involved.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
First Name
Last Name
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: